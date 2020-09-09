STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Undue importance being given to Kangana's remarks: Pawar

The NCP chief says 'we will have to see what influence her statements have on the people at large'

Published: 09th September 2020 07:58 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maha Vikas Aghadi architect and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Shiv Sena-run BMC’s decision of demolishing illegal structures at film actor Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai.

Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Kangana Ranaut, he said. “We should ignore Kangana Ranaut and her statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large," Pawar told reporters.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray: Like my home, your ego will be destroyed too

He further said that illegal constructions are not new in Mumbai. “The BMC must have acted as per the procedure. The timing of the action against the actor may raise suspicion,” Pawar said.

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience" of how the state and city's police work."They (people) know the performance of the police and hence, we need not pay heed to what one says," he added.

Asked about the threat calls he received, Pawar said, "I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made. I have received calls in the past too. We don't take it seriously," the leader added.

ALSO READ | Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, holds protest against Sanjay Raut in Delhi

The BMC started demolishing the unauthorized structures, addition, and alteration that as done in Kangna Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow. The BMC team went with JCB machines and demolished all the illegal structures before Kangna Ranaut arrived in the city.

The actor soon appealed against BMC action in the Bombay High Court which asked the local civic body to stop the demolition work till September 30.

(With agency inputs)

Sharad Pawar Kangana Ranaut BMC Shiv Sena
