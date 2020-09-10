STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

23,446 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra takes total tally to 9,90,795

14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday June 7 2020.

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said.

On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients.

The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities. The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.

14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.

The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 percent. So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Currently, 16,30,701 people are in-home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp