STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists along LoC

In June, BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu region.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

A strict watch is also being maintained for movement of civilians along the Line of Control. (Representational Image)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for terrorists.

General-Officer-in-Command of strategically located XV corps in Kashmir Lt Gen B S Raju said after an incident "across Peer Panjal", a reference to Jammu region in army parlance, "we have alerted all formations to keep a check on any flying object seen along the LoC".

He said the terrorists holed up in the Kashmir valley have been facing acute shortage of arms and ammunition and they are desperately looking for some help from across the border for the same.

In June, BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu region.

The Chinese-made drone weighed about 17.5 kgs and had a payload of 5.5 kg including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades.

Four batteries, a radio signal receiver and two Global Positioning Systems (GPS) were also recovered.

This, according to Gen Raju, is a "new dimension" in decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"Instructions have been passed on to the forward formations to keep an eye on any flying object coming from across the border (LoC) and hit it hard to bring it down," he said.

As small drones are tough to detect, an extra vigil using all high-tech gadgets along with human scrutiny is being maintained.

A strict watch is also being maintained for movement of civilians along the Line of Control as terrorists may disguise themselves as nomads or shepherds to pick up an arms consignment.

"We have discovered some dumps of arms and ammunition in recent past along the LoC. This is a clear indication that people across the border are making shallow infiltration, dumping the weapons and returning to their launch pads across the border. This may be because of robust anti-infiltration grid being in place."

On whether Pakistan is gathering its troops along the LoC in the view of increased tension in Ladakh sector between India and China, Gen Raju said, "We have not noticed any such attempts so far but let me assure that we are prepared for any eventuality and ready to give a befitting reply".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Control Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp