Amid LAC tension, Rafale jets to be inducted into IAF today

The first batch five Rafale aircraft had landed at the Air Force Station in Ambala from France on July 27.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

First batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Air Force Station on July 27.

First batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Air Force Station on July 27. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time India is engaged in an escalating border tension with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the first batch of much-talked-about five Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Ambala air base on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy and with other senior officers will also attend the ceremony.

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said: “The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the ‘Golden Arrows.’” French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the French Air Force Eric Autellet and other senior officials will be representing the French side, Nandi said.

Besides, a large delegation of senior functionaries of French defence industry, including chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of MBDA Eric Beranger, will also be present on the occasion.

The first batch five Rafale aircraft had landed at the Air Force Station in Ambala from France on July 27. A total of 36 fighters, including trainers, will form two combat squadrons filling important gaps into the country’s air combat capabilities.

The second batch is likely to arrive by November.  “The programme will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang aerobatic team’,” he said. This will be followed with a traditional water cannon salute to the aircraft.

