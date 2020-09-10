Amritsar group can get foreign funds for 'langar'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday allowed an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to assist to devotees of Golden Temple with food and other facilities.

The Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association (SSHSSDSPA) has been granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, sources in the Union Home ministry said, adding that the FCRA registration of the association will be valid for a period of five years.

‘Langar’ services at the temple are provided by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The SSHSSDSPA, which applied for FCRA registration on May 27, has been running langar services of Golden temple, sources said.