STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CAG punches holes in water harvesting scheme, Congress seeks action on Devendra Fadnavis

Sachin Sawant said the former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign from his post and face the inquiry.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A CAG report tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday criticised the previous Fadnavis government for its failure to implement the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA) touted to make villages in the state drought-free.

The report has revealed irregularities in the  Rs 10,000-crore water-shed management scheme, prompting the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi leaders to demand a judicial inquiry into the “scam”. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the former BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign from his post and face the inquiry. 

As per CAG report, the intention of the Jalyukta Shivar scheme was to recharge the groundwater and increase the cover of irrigation, but the scheme failed to meet the targets. As per report, instead of increasing the groundwater, the level in 31,015 villages went down. The groundwater loss was by more one metre in 13,984 villages.

However, the state government’s expenses on tanker-supplied water increased in 2019, entailing an expenditure of Rs 9,000 on tankers alone. 

“It shows that the scheme has grossly failed. It was mainly used by contractors for their own benefit; the farmers hardly got anything. When we were in opposition, we tried to expose the scheme. The scheme needs proper auditing,” said Sawant.

The BJP rejected the CAG report, saying it had used small samples to reach its findings. The report observed that in 37 out of 83 villages, the water shortfall was due to less storage created than planned.

In 25 of these 37 villages, the shortfall in creation of storage vis-à-vis planned storage was more than 20%. “Consequently, in 17 of these 83 villages, water tankers were deployed for meeting the water requirement of the villages.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAG Congress Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp