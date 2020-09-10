STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Don't ghettoise Bru refugees in Tripura': Mizo, Bengali groups urge CM Biplab Kumar Deb

The groups expressed apprehension that the settlement of such a large number of the refugees, who originally hail from neighbouring Mizoram, in their areas would cause social imbalance.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Bru refugees used for representation.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some Bengali, Mizo organisations in Tripura have petitioned the state’s BJP-led government opposing the proposed settlement of 4,900 Bru families (around 34,000 people) in the state’s Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions.

In a joint memorandum to the Tripura government, the Joint Movement Committee, Nagarik Suraksha Manch and Jampui Mizo Convention expressed apprehension that the settlement of such a large number of the refugees, who originally hail from neighbouring Mizoram, in their areas would cause social imbalance.

“We, on behalf of the Bengali and Mizo communities of Kanchanpur sub-division, would like to express our shock and disappointment with the proposed settlement of 4,900 families of Mizoram Bru migrants within Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions. This proposal from the government grossly goes against our proposal that we have submitted to you and discussed with you on 23rd July 2020 during our video-conference meeting with you,” the organisations wrote in their petition submitted to Tripura chief secretary.

ALSO READ | Let Bru refugees settle in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Re-emphasizing that they are not against the quadripartite Bru settlement agreement, signed on January 16 this year, they insisted on equitable distribution of the families in all districts and sub-divisions to avoid negative social, cultural, political, environmental, and ecological impacts.

“We, therefore, maintain our stand that a maximum of 500 families are settled in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions in the specific places that we have mentioned in our previous proposal,” they said.

Over 40,000 Brus had fled their homes in Mizoram in October 1997 in the wake of inter-community riots. Ever since then, they have been living in six relief camps in Tripura. Despite several repatriation processes, only around 5,000 of them returned to Mizoram.

As per the quadripartite agreement, signed among Centre, Bru leaders, and Tripura and Mizoram governments, the displaced people, still lodged in the relief camps, will be resettled in Tripura.

The Tripura government has already identified the places to resettle the refugees. It was Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who had suggested Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Brus be resettled in Tripura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizo refugees Reang tribe Tripura govt Biplab Kumar Deb
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp