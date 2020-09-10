STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government hospital nurse in MP, friend caught selling infant girl in Indore; held

According to the police, the complainant had initiated the process of adopting a child through various social organizations in keeping with the law.

INDORE: A government hospital nurse and her friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell a newborn girl to a woman for Rs 1 lakh in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police nabbed Shilpa Telang (29), a contractual nurse, and Tejkaran Thakkar alias Bablu (30) after laying a trap, deputy inspector general of police (Indore Range) H C Mishra said.

A manhunt has been launched for others who may have been involved in the crime, he said.

When the accused found out about this, they contacted her and offered her a 10-day-old baby girl for Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

"The child has been recovered from the accused and is currently place in a hospital," he said.

The accused are being questioned about how and from where they had got the infant, the DIG said.

While Telang works as a contractual nurse with a private hospital, Thakkar is unemployed, sub-inspector Rupali Badhoriya said.

The duo has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and has been sent in police remand till September 14, it was stated.

