Kangana Ranaut says building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar

Ranaut is at the center of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticizing the city police and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally Shiv Sena on the issue.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut visiting the office demolished by BMC

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Pawar, however, on Thursday refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said.

"This was not just to me but to the entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which the builder needs to deal with and this building belong to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this, not me". Ranaut tweeted on Wednesday while replying to a post.

The tweet she replied to claimed a notice was issued to her flat in the building, 'DB Breeze', in 2018 and not for her bungalow in Pali Hill, "illegal" parts of which were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

Asked by media persons about the actress's claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

"It is my wish somebody names a building after me," Pawar said sarcastically.

"Now it is a question whom we should expect to speak responsibly. But there is no substance in it (the claim made by the actress), Pawar added.

