NIA to probe hoisting of Khalistan flag

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigating Agency is looking into reports of Khalistani flags being raised at a few places in Punjab in the last three weeks on a call given by US-based secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The first case was reported from Moga on the eve of Independence Day. Sources said two youths hoisted the Khalistan flag on the terrace of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. CCTV footage showed that around 8.15 am, the youths took down the tricolour and hoisted the anti-national flag.

A case of sedition, waging war against the government and other sections of the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act was registered against the accused. Police announced a reward of `50,000 on the whereabouts of the accused.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police recently arrested two suspected members of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force in north Delhi. IG (Faridkot Range) Kaustubh Sharma said the NIA probe was based on directions issued by a Mohali court. The Moga incident was repeated at tehsil complex of Bagha Purana and Bhucho in Bathinda and at Husnar village in Muktsar.