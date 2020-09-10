STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik to seek BJD's support for JDU candidate in Rajya Sabha poll

Kumar informed Patnaik that his party's Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha.

Published: 10th September 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialed his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s support for the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's poll.

Kumar informed Patnaik that his party's Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha. He requested the BJD President to extend his support to the present Deputy Chairperson in the election.

It is worth noticing that, in 2018, Odisha's ruling BJD had supported the NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh, the MP of the JD(U), in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's poll following a telephonic conversation between these two chief ministers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's poll Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Naveen Patnaik BJD support JDU candidate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp