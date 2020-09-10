PM Narendra Modi calls for spiritual outlook, not material

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the Rs 400 crore Badrinath Master Plan and ongoing works at Kedarnath with Uttarakhand Chief Minister TS Rawat and other officials through video conferencing.

Modi advised that the Badrinath Master Plan should be more inclined towards spiritual aspects rather than promoting tourism. Later, the PMO said Modi called for using the latest technology in the efforts underway for developing Kedarnath and its surrounding areas. “PM @narendramodi reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham.

The review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit,” it tweeted. Modi also reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri, which houses the Kedarnath shrine and was badly damaged during the 2013 floods.

“The Prime Minister was informed about works to be done under the Master Plan. We are hopeful that the Master Plan will be implemented as per the PM’s directions. Work at Kedarnath is on and will be completed soon,” Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash said. The PM was informed that 85 hectare of land was acquired for the Badrinath Master Plan which include various projects in the near future, officials said. The Master Plan would be completed in three phases by 2025.

Proposed works under the plan include streetscaping, developing Badrish Van, construction of a parking facility, beautification of the Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes near the temple, beautification of the ponds around the temple, expansion and widening of roads leading to the shrine and riverfront development.

Priest on strike

Santosh Trivedi, a priest from Kedarnath shrine, has warned of renouncing his duties if the state does not dissolve the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board