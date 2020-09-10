STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena targets former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over CAG report on 'Jalyukt Shivar'

Referring to the findings, the Shiv Sena said any scheme is good on paper, but the real question is about its transparent and effective implementation.

Published: 10th September 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Latching onto the CAG's adverse remarks about the 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme rolled out by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, the ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday asked whether he will introspect now.

The 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme had little impact in achieving water neutrality and increasing groundwater level, and its execution was characterised by lack of transparency, the CAG said in its report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

A sum of Rs 9,633.75 crore was spent on the scheme, a flagship programme of the Fadnavis government (2014-19) that sought to make Maharashtra a drought-free state, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said.

The now-scrapped project involved deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, undertaking work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds.

Referring to the findings, the Shiv Sena said any scheme is good on paper, but the real question is about its transparent and effective implementation.

"When there is a problem (with such implementation of a scheme), then the rant about it (the scheme) turns out to be hollow and expenses superfluous," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Precisely this is what happened in the case of Jalyukt Shivar scheme," the Shiv Sena, which was part of the Fadnavis government, said.

Had the implementation of the scheme been effective, water sufficiency would have been achieved in parts of the state in the real sense. But it did not happen, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

"The real question is whether those who released high the balloon of the 'Jalyukt (Shivar)' will introspect now as to why its burst," the party said, without naming Fadnavis.

Experts had criticised the scheme during the previous regime. But Fadnavis and others dismissed the criticism terming it as political and wrong, it added.

"Now the CAG itself has put a question mark on the schemes success. What do those who tom-tommed about the scheme have to say about it now?" the Sena asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Jalyukt Shivar Devendra Fadnavis  Maharashtra CM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp