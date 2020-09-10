STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant death case: Mumbai court begins hearing Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea

Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody.

Published: 10th September 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday began hearing the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of drug-related charges, was sent to Mumbai's Byculla jail on Wednesday. She was arrested on Tuesday and was later remanded in NCB custody for 14 days.

Earlier, her brother was also arrested on 5th September.

As per the remand copy of NCB, Rhea procured drugs for consumption. The remand application also reads that Rhea's brother Showik was procuring drugs from Kaizen Ibrahim and Abdel Basit Parihar on Rhea’s behest.

NCB had grilled Rhea before arresting her. She is accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case though the CBI has not found any credible evidence against her.  

Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody.

The application also stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, and "the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities", thus the offense is bailable in nature.

"The allegations against the present applicant would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantities of drugs which is in essence a bailable offense. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders," the application read.

Rhea has also claimed that "during her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self- incriminatory confessions".

(With ENS, agencies inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Rhea bail Showik Sushant death case Drugs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp