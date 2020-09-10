Sushant death case: Mumbai court order on Rhea Chraborty's bail plea to be passed on September 11

By Online Desk

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday concluded hearing the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The order on the same will be passed on Friday.

Arguments of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also heard by the court on Thursday, reported ANI.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of drug-related charges, was sent to Mumbai's Byculla jail on Wednesday. She was arrested on Tuesday and was later remanded in NCB custody for 14 days.

Earlier, her brother was also arrested on 5th September.

As per the remand copy of NCB, Rhea procured drugs for consumption. The remand application also reads that Rhea's brother Showik was procuring drugs from Kaizen Ibrahim and Abdel Basit Parihar on Rhea’s behest.

NCB had grilled Rhea before arresting her. She is accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case though the CBI has not found any credible evidence against her.

Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody.

The application also stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, and "the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities", thus the offense is bailable in nature.

"The allegations against the present applicant would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantities of drugs which is in essence a bailable offense. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders," the application read.

Rhea has also claimed that "during her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self- incriminatory confessions".

(With ENS, agencies inputs)