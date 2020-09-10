STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP man sentenced to 10 years for acid attack on Dalit boy in 1996

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special SC/ST court on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for an acid attack on a teenage Dalit boy in Shamli district dating back to 1996.

The court, set up to try Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste cases, held the convict Rampal guilty in the case under Sections 326, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Judge Himanshu Bhatnagar also imposed a fine of Rs 57,000 on the convict.

According to special counsel Yashpal Singh, police registered a case against two men - Rampal and Farukh - for throwing acid on the then 15-year-old Bittu, near Kandhla town in Shamli district on April 11, 1996.

The co-accused Farukh has been absconding since the trial began.

Comments

