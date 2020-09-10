Venkaiah Naidu conducts mock drill ahead of Lok Sabha session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday conducted a mock session to take stock of special arrangements put in place for holding the monsoon session of Parliament from September 14.

The mock session of the House was conducted, with him in the Chair, and the Chamber and the four galleries of the House occupied by the staff of the Secretariat, as per the seating arrangements already earmarked keeping in view the social distancing norms.

Staff members were also made to sit in and participate from the Chamber of the Lok Sabha, which becomes a part of the House for the entire session.

“Interpretation signals were also found to be working well. People sat in the Chamber of the House were asked to participate in the discussions. A sample voting process was also conducted by distribution of slips in all the three places,” said officials from Rajya Sabha secretariat.