STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

127 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 5,672

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.61 per cent, he said.

Published: 11th September 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,658 active COVID-19 cases. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,672 as 127 more people including 14 security personnel have tested positive for the virus, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Capital complex region reported the highest number at 57, followed by Papumpare (18), East Siang (12), Lower Subansiri (11), Lower Dibang Valley (10), Upper Siang (5) and Lohit (4), the official said.

Two cases each were also reported in Tirap, Longding and Upper Subansiri and one each in Lohit, East Kameng, Tirap and Upper Siang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa, said.

"Fourteen security personnel including seven ITBP personnel and six state policemen and one army jawan are among the fresh cases," the official said, adding a that health care worker from Upper Subansiri was also infected with the virus.

Barring 11 all are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid- 19 care centres, he said.

As many as 99 people including 20 from Papumpare, Capital Complex region (17), 12 each from Changlang and East Siang, West Kameng (10), East Kameng (9), Tawang (6), Namsai (4), two each from Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang and one each from Leparada, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Lohit and Lower Subansiri districts, were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Thursday, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.61 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,658 active COVID-19 cases, as 4,005 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 369, followed by West Siang at 223, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,97,711 samples for COVID-19, including 3,068 on Thursday, Jampa added.

TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp