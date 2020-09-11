24 doctors, 38 trainee cops test COVID-19 positive in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Twenty-four doctors working in hospitals run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have tested coronavirus positive in the last three days,officials said on Friday.

At Karai near Gandhinagar, 38 trainee policemen were also found infected, they said.

"Of the 24 doctors who tested positive, four are senior doctors or faculty members of affiliated medical colleges. All others are junior doctors," AMC's deputy municipal commissioner O P Machra said.

These doctors belong to four AMC-run hospitals in the city - V S Hospital, SVP Hospital, L G Hospital and Shardaben Hospital, he said.

Of them, only SVP Hospital provides treatment to coronavirus patients. "Out of around 2,000 doctors working in these hospitals, 24 tested positive in the last three days," Machra said.

At Karai village near Gandhinagar, 38 trainee constables of Gujarat Police Academy tested positive for the infection in the last couple of days, officials said.

The academy has a sprawling campus and provides pre- induction training to newly-recruited police personnel- right from constables to inspectors.

They live inside the campus during their training period.

"The academy first conducted COVID-19 test on 12 trainee constables after another one developed COVID-19 symptoms," Additional DGP, Training, Vikas Sahay, said.

"Of these 12 trainees, eight tested positive. After that we conducted tests on 50 others, who had come in their contact and found 30 of them infected. All are asymptomatic and quarantined in a building in the campus itself for treatment," he said.

