STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After ICMR study, Centre plans to review permit for off-label use of plasma therapy

The findings of the trial carried out in 39 hospitals across 14 states and Union Territories, showed that plasma did not benefit moderately-ill Covid-19 patients.

Published: 11th September 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As a major randomised control trial led by the ICMR has found convalescent plasma therapy nearly useless for Covid-19, the Centre is set to review its off-label use as part of the national clinical management protocol for coronavirus.

The findings of the trial carried out in 39 hospitals across 14 states and Union Territories, showed that plasma did not benefit moderately-ill Covid-19 patients either in terms of reducing mortality or progression.

The analysis has been released on MedRxiv, a preprint server of the health sciences, but is under peer-review before it is formally published in the ICMR’s Indian Journal of Medical Research.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the ICMR told this newspaper that the results of this trial will soon be taken into account to revise the treatment protocol.

The same was also confirmed by Dr Samiran Panda, the chief scientist at the ICMR.

“The study is under peer-review but we are going to discuss it in the Covid19 national task force and the ICMR Covid19 clinical research group—after which there could be some changes in the treatment protocol,” he said.

Sources in the ministry said that the review was particularly necessary because of the reported rampant black marketing for plasma and over-emphasis by some states on Covid-19 treatment using plasma therapy.

Several states, including Delhi, have set up plasma banks but in the wake of the latest trial results—it remains unclear what will happen to these.

Meanwhile, the ICMR study involved 464 patients with breathing difficulties and oxygen saturation level of less than 93%, of whom 235 were given convalescent plasma with antibodies against SARS CoV2, received from donors who had recovered.

In the comparison group, 229 patients received only standard care. Those in the intervention group were transfused with two doses of 200 ml plasma 24 hours apart.  Both the intervention and control groups were compared after 28 days.

The results showed that 34 patients or 13.6% who received plasma therapy died while 31 patients or 14.6% who did not receive it, succumbed to the infection. Also, 17 patients in each group progressed to have severe disease.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 ICMR Plasma Therapy
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp