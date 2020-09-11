STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committed to resolve Indo-China border situation through peaceful negotiations: MEA

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong Lake's southern bank.

Published: 11th September 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and China are in touch with each other through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"Both India and China are in regular touch through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the situation. This was also the consensus when the two Defence Ministers met," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during virtual weekly briefing.

"As we have reiterated several times in the past, Indian side is committed to resolving the current situation on India-China border through peaceful negotiations," he said.

ALSO READ | Indian army further strengthens dominance in strategic heights in eastern Ladakh

Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said on Tuesday adding that Chinese troops have been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres."

In a statement, the Army said on Tuesday that the Chinese troops were "attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate."

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

ALSO READ | S Jaishankar to meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow: MEA 

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

Last Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the SCO dialogue in Moscow that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC was in violation of the bilateral agreements, and Beijing should work with New Delhi for complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso. 

