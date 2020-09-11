STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663: Union Health Ministry

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data updated at 8.00 am stated.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

An elderly woman being discharged from a hospital in Indore. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in the country have surged to 35,42,663 as on date with a total 70,880 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours of which Maharashtra alone contributed to more than 14,000 and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000.

Of the total 96,551 new cases being reported in a span 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 infections and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000, the ministry said.

Sixty per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from five states -- Maharashtra (20.1 pc), Tamil Nadu (14.2 pc), Andhra Pradesh (9.9 pc), Karnataka (8.7 pc) and Uttar Pradesh (6.5 pc) taking the national  recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, it highlighted.

"Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from only five states. These are the same states that are also contributing 60 per cent of the new recovered cases," the ministry underlined.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,60,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 1,00,000 cases.

Nearly 74 per cent of the total active cases are in nine most affected states--Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contribute more than 48 per cent of the total active cases, the ministry said.

As many as 1,209 deaths have been registered in a day.

Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths, the ministry stated.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 45,62,414 and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Death Toll COVID 19 Recovery Rate
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp