Goa CM attacks Kejriwal, says COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi managed by Centre, not AAP

Goa is the only state that is providing free treatment and other facilities, including food to COVID-19 patients, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed.

Published: 11th September 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi could be managed only after the Centre's intervention and the Aam Aadmi Party was projecting as if it was people's saviour.

Referring to the AAP's anti-COVID-19 campaign, the chief minister said Goa does not need to follow any model to deal with the viral outbreak.

"Some people are pretending that they are the saviours of COVID-19 patients in Goa. They are talking about Delhi model. But they should understand that it was the Union government that provided the facilities in Delhi to manage the outbreak," he said referring to AAP.

Goa is the only state that is providing free treatment and other facilities, including food to COVID-19 patients, he claimed.

He further said there was no shortage of beds at COVID-19 treatment facilities commissioned by the Goa government.

Sawant said majority of people, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have opted for home isolation and the Indian Medical Association and other agencies have been providing teleconsultation to such patients.

The state government is also considering setting up clinics for people who have recovered from the infection, he added.

Apart from this, the chief minister said the state government is working towards reopening schools from September 20 in a phased manner, starting from higher classes and in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Sawant, who has also tested positive for the infection, said that he would continue working in isolation for the next seven days from his official residence.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp