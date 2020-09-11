STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

History will judge your silence, indifference when your government is harassing women: Kangana to Sonia

The actor also urged the Congress chief to direct the Maharashtra government to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take note of the "treatment" being meted out to her by the Maharashtra Government, in which her party is a coalition member, and sought her intervention.

The actor said that the Congress interim chief's silence on her party's government "harassing women" would be judged by "history" and further urged her to direct the Maharashtra government to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution.

"Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" Ranaut's tweet read.

ALSO READ | Row between Kangana, Raut reach Kolkata as man arrested for threatening Shiv Sena leader

"You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," she added in a subsequent tweet.

Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here. 

Invoking Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday questioned how he would be feeling if he saw his party's situation today.

Sharing an old video clip of an interview given by the late Balasaheb in which he said that he does not "like elections, and groupism", Ranaut said the late leader's biggest fear was that Shiv Sena will "become Congress".

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut row: Himachal Women's Commission asks NCW to take action

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ?(sic)" Ranaut's tweet read.

Ranaut has been making headlines with her bold statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here.

TAGS
Kangana ranaut Sonia gandhi Shiv Sena congress
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp