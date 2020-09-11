History will judge your silence, indifference when your government is harassing women: Kangana to Sonia

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take note of the "treatment" being meted out to her by the Maharashtra Government, in which her party is a coalition member, and sought her intervention.

The actor said that the Congress interim chief's silence on her party's government "harassing women" would be judged by "history" and further urged her to direct the Maharashtra government to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution.

"Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" Ranaut's tweet read.

"You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," she added in a subsequent tweet.

Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here.

Invoking Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday questioned how he would be feeling if he saw his party's situation today.

Sharing an old video clip of an interview given by the late Balasaheb in which he said that he does not "like elections, and groupism", Ranaut said the late leader's biggest fear was that Shiv Sena will "become Congress".

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ?(sic)" Ranaut's tweet read.

