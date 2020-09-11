STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Normal life comes to grinding halt in West Bengal

At Lake town, the cops were seen using thermal guns to check the temperature of some of those having gone out for essential works.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Deserted Rash Behari crossing during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Friday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.

All public transport, offices and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remained closed as strict restrictions were clamped.

The lockdown was also almost total in Kolkata and in districts barring some places like Purulia town, Asansol, Durgapur where some grocery shops and vegetable vendors did brisk business in the morning before police stepped in, official reports said.

In Kolkata, a near deserted look was seen in different parts of the city including Rajabazar, Gariahat, Hazra crossing, Hudco crossing Ultadanga as police set up road barricades to monitor vehicles.

In Hazra crossing drones were pressed into service to keep a tab on movement of vehicles and individuals while road barriers were put in the middle of forlorn looking Howrah Bridge to check the motorists, reports said.

At Lake town, the cops were seen using thermal guns to check the temperature of some of those having gone out for essential works.

All the markets, shops, commercial establishments were closed while pharmacies were allowed to keep open.

Police made some arrests in city and elsewhere for violations of lockdown norms.

The earlier lockdown was on September 7.

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 was withdrawn on Thursday in the interest of the students appearing for the NEET.

The state had reported 1,93,175 COVID-19 cases till Thursday.

TAGS
West Bengal lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp