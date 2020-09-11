STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medium-intensity earthquakes hit Palghar district in Maharashtra

The first quake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, it said.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Maharashtra's Palghar district.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two medium-intensity earthquakes hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The second quake to hit the district recorded a magnitude of 3.6 and occurred at 7.06 am at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

The first quake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, it said.

A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4.

The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.

Another quake of magnitude 3.5 occurred off the Maharashtra coast at 3.29 am at a depth of 10 kms, the NCS said.

TAGS
Palghar earthquake Maharashtra
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp