Naga peace talks: Will make public issues on the table when time is ripe, says NSCN-IM

The Centre’s talks with the NSCN-IM have always been shrouded in secrecy although the Nagas have by now come to know that “Naga national flag” and “Naga constitution” are among the contentious issues.

Nagaland-based insurgent group NSCN-K. | (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Perhaps for the first time, rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Friday said it would make public the “competencies” of its talks with the Centre when the time is ripe.

The statement by the NSCN-IM comes at a time the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups, which is a conglomerate of seven other rebel groups negotiating with the government, started distributing copies of their competencies to people in the spirit of “transparency and inclusiveness”.

The NSCN-IM appreciated the Nagas’ concerns to know the details of the competencies. At the same time, it said some of the competencies were still under hectic negotiations.

“Any agreement signed under the Indian constitution can be openly published as others do. But the FA (Framework Agreement signed in 2015 with the Centre) and the competencies being worked out with outside the box solution needs caution till its completion. Therefore, we shall surely bring forth before the people in due course of time for wider consultations,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

The outfit reiterated its demands on Naga national flag and constitution.

“To some Nagas, our flag maybe just a piece of cloth but for the Nagas by blood and the NSCN, Naga Flag is our national and political identity, an inspiration and a covenant between God and Naga people. Nagas cannot bargain the God-given rights for anything less than official recognition,” the NSCN-IM said.

It also said: “... Without the constitution as the principles and laws that determine the power and duties of the government and guarantees rights to the people, how can a nation run? Constitution is our soul without which we cannot govern”.

Naga peace talks NSCN-IM Nagaland Naga flag
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
