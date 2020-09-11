STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi launches ambitious fisheries scheme in poll-bound Bihar

Published: 11th September 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacts with PM Modi at the launch of the scheme. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an ambitious fisheries scheme in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday and hailed the Nitish Kumar government for expansion of the network of drinking water and providing relief to the people hit by the pandemic.

The Matsya Sampada Yojana was launched in 21 states with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

“Out of this, projects worth Rs 1,700 crore are being launched today,” he said, adding that under this scheme many facilities were inaugurated at Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj and Samastipur in Bihar. 

Bihar is likely to go to the polls in October-November.

“In 4-5 years only two per cent houses in Bihar had water connections and now over 70 per cent households have supply of clean drinking water. The Bihar government is now getting further support for  the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Centre,” Modi said after launching the scheme through video conference. 

Despite the Covid pandemic, he said, about 60 lakh houses in Bihar got water connection.

“It is the strength of our villages that despite the corona, grains, fruits, vegetables and milk continued to come to the mandis, to the dairies without any shortage.” 

He also stated that the Kisan Samman Nidhi has also directly transferred money to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country, including about 75 lakh in Bihar.

“This work is praiseworthy because Bihar has also faced floods bravely along with the corona. Both the state and the Centre has taken efforts to complete relief work at a fast pace. The benefits of the scheme of free ration and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will reach every needy in Bihar and every migrant family that returned from outside.” Modi motivated the people to explore entrepreneurship by being ‘vocal for locals’ to make Bihar as well as India ‘atmanirbhar’.

“Bihar has litchi, zardalu mango, amla, makhana, Madhubani painting, maize and many other such products in its districts. We have to be more vocal for these local products. The more vocal we become for these products, the more Bihar will become self-reliant and sufficient.” 

