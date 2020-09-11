STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Bihar CM, asks him to bring ordinance regarding amendment of MNREGA law

The former RJD national vice president also demanded Kumar to 'bring back the begging bowl or 'bhikshapatra' of Lord Buddha from Afghanistan'.

Published: 11th September 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after resigning from the RJD, former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday  making three demands. 

The first was that the CM and the governor start the practice of hoisting the Tricolour at the historic Vaishaligarh on August 15 and January 26, respectively. 

He said the governor should hoist the national flag at Vaishali on August 15 just as the CM does it in Patna.

“In the same way, the CM should hoist the national flag at Vaishali on January 26 and the governor does it in Patna,” he wrote. He cited such a practice being followed in undivided Bihar. 

Raghuvansh Prasad said in the letter that a file containing all details and formalities was pending in the cabinet secretariat.

The no-objection certificate has also been obtained to start the hoisting of the national flag now from the archaeological department.

“Only your (Nitish Kumar) approval is needed.” His second demand is recall of a holy urn belonging to Lord Buddha from Kandahar, Afghanistan.

He said that a museum to accommodate the holy urn at Vaishali is being built at a cost of Rs 432 crore. “It would be great if the hoisting of the national flag begins from there”. 

“Then External Affairs Minister SM Krishna had given a written reply to work towards getting the holy urn.

“It is kept in a museum in Kandahar and the Archaeological Survey of India can trace it and bring it to Vaishali.”

The third demand was for an amendment to the MNREGA by adding the lands of common farmers also on which works can be taken up under the national rural job guarantee scheme. 

TAGS
RJD Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Nitish Kumar MNREGA
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp