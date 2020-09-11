Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Bihar CM, asks him to bring ordinance regarding amendment of MNREGA law

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after resigning from the RJD, former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday making three demands.

The first was that the CM and the governor start the practice of hoisting the Tricolour at the historic Vaishaligarh on August 15 and January 26, respectively.

He said the governor should hoist the national flag at Vaishali on August 15 just as the CM does it in Patna.

“In the same way, the CM should hoist the national flag at Vaishali on January 26 and the governor does it in Patna,” he wrote. He cited such a practice being followed in undivided Bihar.

Raghuvansh Prasad said in the letter that a file containing all details and formalities was pending in the cabinet secretariat.

The no-objection certificate has also been obtained to start the hoisting of the national flag now from the archaeological department.

“Only your (Nitish Kumar) approval is needed.” His second demand is recall of a holy urn belonging to Lord Buddha from Kandahar, Afghanistan.

He said that a museum to accommodate the holy urn at Vaishali is being built at a cost of Rs 432 crore. “It would be great if the hoisting of the national flag begins from there”.

“Then External Affairs Minister SM Krishna had given a written reply to work towards getting the holy urn.

“It is kept in a museum in Kandahar and the Archaeological Survey of India can trace it and bring it to Vaishali.”

The third demand was for an amendment to the MNREGA by adding the lands of common farmers also on which works can be taken up under the national rural job guarantee scheme.