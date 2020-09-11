Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 11th September 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Ranchi Zoo to offer virtual tour
The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park aks the Ranchi Zoo is all set to offer virtual tour of its premises and enclosures for the animal lovers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 256-acre park, which is home to 78 species of animals, birds and reptiles, attracts hundreds of visitors from different parts of the state. It has been closed since lockdown was imposed in the country in March this year. Now a dedicated website is being developed and around 156 CCTV cameras are being set up across the park in order to facilitate animal lovers to visit the park online, said officials. The CCTVs will also help zoo officials study animal behaviour and check on their health periodically.

Assembly likely to discuss Sarna Code 
The Hemant Soren government is planning introduce the Sarna Code, a separate religious code for people who worship nature, for discussion in the state assembly during the upcoming Monsoon session. The Sarna Code had featured in the election manifesto of Mahagathbandhan parties including Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Various tribal groups are exerting pressure on the ruling and opposition parties to bring a bill for a separate religious code for tribals. Recently, leaders from various tribal organisations met former chief minister and BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi seeking support for the Sarna Code. The group also met All Jharkhand Students Union chief Sudesh Mahto and other 
tribal groups.

Covid-19 test mandatory for legislators
The three-day monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled to start on September 18. A Covid-19 negative test taken not more than 72 hours before its commencement has been made mandatory for every MLA attending the session. According to the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by Assembly Secretary Mahendra Prasad, legislators have also been advised to use face masks, face shields and hand gloves throughout the session. Those legislators who may not be able to attend the session, due to infection or experiencing symptoms related to Covid-19, may ask their questions through other MLAs present after informing the Assembly Secretariat 24 hours in advance.

CCL record 2 lakh ton coal dispatch in a day 
The Magadh-Amrapali project of Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) made history on September 8 by loading 17 rakes of coal for the first time. Over 2 lakh tons of coal was also dispatched on Tuesday from the entire CCL in a single day in this financial year. It is a major achievement during the coronavirus period. Simultaneously, 12 tons of rake coal was lifted on a single line, breaking its record of Shivpur railway siding. The coal transmission was affected by a large extent due to the lockdown implemented during the Covid-19 global pandemic. The CCL is now steadily moving back towards its goal in coal production and dispatch.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

