Sushant Singh Rajput's death case not poll issue, but justice will be ensured to actor: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP will not rest till justice was done in the case, Fadnavis, who is party's Bihar election in-charge, said.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was not an election issue but a common man's issue, and asserted that his party would ensure justice to the actor.

The BJP will not rest till justice was done in the case, Fadnavis, who is party's Bihar election in-charge, said.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating BJP's media center set up here keeping in mind the assembly polls due in October-November.

Fadnavis played down reports of rift within NDA in the backdrop of LJP president Chirag Paswan's frequent attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there are three parties in the coalition and all of them have their own point of views on different issues, but its not a big problem and "we will solve everything through talks."

He exuded confidence that the people of Bihar will once again elect NDA government with a "historic majority" which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people.

