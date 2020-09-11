STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three policemen attached to police lines for 'misbehaving' with BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh

A  BJP delegation met me late Thursday night after which Dhanari station incharge and two constables have been attached to the police lines.

Published: 11th September 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Three policemen including a police station incharge were attached to the police lines for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP district unit president here, a senior officer said.

The action was taken against incharge of Dhanari Police Station Satyendra Bhadana and two constables after a BJP delegation complained about their alleged misbehaviour with district president of the party Omveer Singh Khadgavanshi.

According to Khadgavanshi, he had gone to the police station on Thursday after a local farmer complained to him that the police had impounded his motorcycle and were refusing to release it.

However, Bhadana misbehaved with me after which we met the Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad and lodged a complaint, he said.

A  BJP delegation met me late Thursday night after which Dhanari station incharge and two constables have been attached to the police lines, Prasad said.

TAGS
BJP Sambhal police Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp