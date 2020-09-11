STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top leadership missing from action in China conflict: Owaisi's jibe at Modi government

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the border, but the crisis is no longer about the military but about the top leadership which is missing from action, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the PLA at the border. But the crisis is no longer about the military. It is about our top political leadership which is missing from action. Why has PMO India not spoken on the issue for weeks?" Owaisi tweeted.

"Maybe, when he is free from feeding peacocks, he will have the time to tell the people of this country and also generate courage to mention China by name," he added.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

Last Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the SCO dialogue in Moscow that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC was in violation of the bilateral agreements, and Beijing should work with New Delhi for complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso.

