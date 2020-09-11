'Uddhav Thackeray no more welcome in Ayodhya': Seers, Akhara Parishad back Kangana Ranaut

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of 13 orders of Sanatan dharma, on Friday backed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in her face-off with the Maharashtra government, the seer of Ayodhya and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also extended support to her sending out a clear message to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey.

Even the Naga seers of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya have also extended support to Ranaut.

Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, accused the Maharashtra government of patronising the anti-social elements and dared Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackrey against coming to Ayodhya.

"Now, Uddhav Thackeray is no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena attacking Ranaut? Everyone can understand. It is not a mystery. The Shiv Sena is

not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the party," said Kanahiya Das.

Notably, Thackeray has paid three quick visits to the temple town during the last couple of years. He had come to Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, followed by June 16 last year and again in March, this year, after taking over as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Reacting to BMC action against the actress, ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri described Kangana as a brave daughter of the nation "who has busted the racket involving Bollywood and the drug Mafia."

"The action by BMC against Kangana smacks of vendetta. They want to suppress the fearless voice of the actress against nepotism and domination of a particular community in Bollywood, besides the nexus existing between the film industry and the drug Mafia. The Mafia and state government are both in fear of getting caught," said Giri.

"Even the Bombay High Court has given relief to the actress by granting a stay on the demolition operations," he maintained.

ABAP chief also commented on the law and order situation of Maharashtra while referring to the case of mob lynching of two seers in Palghar accusing the Maharashtra government of inaction.

"The Akhada Parishad has demanded a CBI inquiry in the Palghar case but the state government has failed to act," he added. Giri further said in this battle of Ranaut, all seers and countrymen were with her.

Similarly, Raju Das, priest of the revered Hanuman Garhi temple, questioned the BMC's demolition drive against Ranaut's office. "Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Now, the Maharashtra CM will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he ever comes here," warned Das.

"They did not waste time in demolishing Kangana's office but what about their sincerity when it comes to taking action against the killers of two seers in Palghar," said Das.

The Naga sadhus and the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) have been demanding a CBI probe into the Palghar killings.

However, speaking out in favour of the actress, VHP regional spokesman Sharad Sharma said that the Maharashtra government was acting with malafide motive against Ranaut. "It was not expected from Shiv Sena to attack a woman and demolish her office without any reason," said Sharma.

He added that clearly Shiv Sena was deliberately targeting the actress because of her support to nationalist forces. "She is being targeted for raising her voice against drug mafia of Mumbai," added Sharma.