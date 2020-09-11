STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale meets Maharashtra governor, seeks 'justice' for Kangana Ranaut

Alleging that the BMC also broke furniture in Ranaut's office during the demolition drive, Union minister Ramdas Athawale accused the civic body of misusing its powers.

Published: 11th September 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeking "justice" and compensation for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai was partially pulled down by the civic body .

Athawale said he told the governor that Ranaut was served notice and the demolition was carried out within 24 hours of that on Wednesday by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while she was not in the city.

The Minister of State for Social Justice had met the actress at her residence in Khar here on Thursday and told her that she need not be afraid while in the city.

"I held discussions with the governor for 20-25 minutes (at Raj Bhavan). We discussed the issue relating to Kangana Ranaut. Injustice was meted out to her," Athawale told reporters after the meeting.

Alleging that the BMC also broke furniture in Ranaut's office during the demolition drive, he accused the civic body of misusing its powers.

​ALSO READ | History will judge your silence, indifference when your government is harassing women: Kangana to Sonia

"I urged the governor to ensure that Kangana gets justice and compensation," Athawale said.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the alliance government in the state, and Ranaut had engaged in a war of words after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared Mumbai Police more than alleged movie mafia.

Using a bulldozer and excavators, a BMC team had demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill on Wednesday morning.

Ranaut arrived in the city the same day after the demolition.

Athawale's party - RPI(A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city amid sloganeering by Shiv Sena workers.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Shiv Sena BMC Kangana Ranaut Ramdas Athawale
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp