STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says 'corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor

Hooghly district, where West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was addressing the rally, has registered the fifth-highest number of cases in the state.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is imposing lockdown and other restrictions in West Bengal only to stop BJP from organising public meetings before the assembly polls due next year.

Ghosh's comment was made at a time when the country and the state are witness to sharp spikes in COVID-19 cases daily of 95000 and 3000 respectively.

The rally where Ghosh made his remark was held in Hooghly district on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of people disreagrding the social distancing norms of the contagion.

The video of the meeting has gone viral.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) brothers (supporters) are feeling uneasy after seeing the gathering (at the meeting). It is not due to the fear of coronavirus, but due to fear of BJP! Corona is over, but Didi is unnecessarily imposing lockdown across the state to stop BJP from holding meetings and rallies," Ghosh said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

A complete lockdown is on in the state on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress mocked Ghosh for his comments and asked him to visit a doctor.

"Every day we are witnessing a spike of 3000 cases in Bengal and more than 95,000 cases in the country. And BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is making a hilarious statement that COVID-19 is gone ! I think he should visit a doctor for his treatment," TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal now stands at 1,93,175.

More than 3700 people have died due to the contagion, including comorbidities.

Hooghly district, where Ghosh was addressing the rally, has registered the fifth-highest number of cases in the state.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Dilip Ghosh e COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus COVID 19 TMC
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp