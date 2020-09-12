STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26 fresh cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,379

Published: 12th September 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai covid tests

A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Twenty-six more people, including a nine-month-old baby, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,379 on Saturday, a health official said.

Eighteen new cases were reported in Aizawl district, five in Saitual, two in Lawngtlai and one in Siaha, he said.

All the fresh infections in Aizawl are local transmission cases, while the remaining eight new patients from three districts have travel history, the official said.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres, he said.

Mizoram now has 589 active cases, while 790 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested a total of 47,214 samples for COVID-19 till Friday, he added.

