BSF seizes cache of arms including AK-47s, M-16s near India-Pakistan border in Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from near the Indo-Pak international border in the Ferozepur district of Punjab and search operations are still going on.

Sources said that during a search operation around 7 am along the international border, the BSF troopers recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was lying in a field. It had three AK-47s, two M-16 rifles, six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds.

This consignment of arms and ammunition was sent from across the border through Abohar in Ferozepur. The BSF troopers of 124 Battalion stationed in Abohar sector once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push a consignment of contraband items into India.

This year till date, the BSF has made many effective seizures on the Punjab border including heroin: 394.742 kg, Indian border crossers apprehended: 77, Pakistani intruders: 10, weapons (different types): 32 (including today’s seizure), magazine (different types): 57 (including today’s seizure), ammunition (various calibres): 650 rounds (including today’s seizure), Pakistan mobile phones: 6 and Pak SIM cards: 10.