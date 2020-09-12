STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress launches campaign for Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls

The Agar byelection became necessary due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Manohar Untwal who had defeated Wankhede in the 2018 assembly elections.

Published: 12th September 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday kicked off its campaign for 27 Assembly bypolls with state unit president Kamal Nath offering prayers at famous Baglamukhi temple at Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district.

Nath was accompanied by MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Jaivardhan Singh, who had earlier served as ministers in the erstwhile Congress-led government.

"We opened our campaign by offering prayers at the temple for prosperous Madhya Pradesh," said state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta.

Nath also addressed a public meeting in support of Congress nominee from Agar (SC) constituency, Vipin Wankhede.

The Agar byelection became necessary due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Manohar Untwal who had defeated Wankhede in the 2018 assembly elections.

The Congress had on Friday announced names of 15 candidates for the bypolls, whose schedule is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP said it would launch campaign once the Election Commission announces a formal schedule for the bypolls.

"We are going to announce our candidates and formally launch our election campaign after the schedule for the 27 seats is announced," said Madhya Pradesh chief BJP spokesman Dipak Vijayvargiya.

The 27 seats fell vacant following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last five months and the death of two legislators earlier.

While 22 of the 25 legislators exited then Kamal Nath government and joined the BJP in March this year under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to its collapse, three more MLAs resigned later and joined the saffron party.

Two seats had fallen vacant after deaths of sitting MLAs.

TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress Madhya Pradesh Congress
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp