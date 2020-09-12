Covid-19: Noida witnesses fresh surge in positive cases

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases, shows the health department figures. In fact, the first 11 days of September have contributed around 20% of the total cases surfaced in the district so far.

As per the data, there were a total of 9,808 cases in the district till September 11. Out of this, 1909 are the active cases and 7851 have been discharged with the toll being 48. The district reported 2,063 cases between September 1 and 11.

Not only that, the number of patients discharged after treatment also went down to 1,071 in the first 11 days of the current month.

On Friday, September 11, 204 people had tested positive for the deadly virus in the NCR and 114 people were discharged after recovery. There has been no death for the last two days.

On the contrary, 2,864 new cases were reported in the entire August and 2,174 patients were discharged last month showing a higher recovery rate.

The data report reveals that the daily figure of active cases in the district has gone up six times in September so far, which up to August 31, had crossed the 200-mark only three times since March 8, when the first case was reported in the district. Till September 11, the cases breached the 200 mark at least six times.

However, the district health authorities attribute the recent surge in Gautam Buddh Nagar to the ramped-up testing of samples. “Earlier, around 1,500 samples were being tested on a single day which has now been ramped up to 3,000 per day,” said a senior health official. But the fatality rate was well under control

in the district, he added.

At the same time, reverse migration of labourers and easing out of movement restrictions are also being claimed to be the reasons for the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the district which happens to be the industrial hub in NCR.

Hoping that the cases will start decreasing soon, District magistrate Suhas LY said that administration had been trying to keep the case fatality rate (CFR) in check and that was done successfully as district’s CFR has gone down to 0.48%, which was much better than the national CFR of 1.71% and the state CFR of

1.43%. Till September 11, the district witnessed only three fatalities taking the toll figure to 48.

“Not only that, Gautam Budh Nagar has the lowest mortality rate among all districts of the state,” said the DM.

The traders community is worried about the fresh wave of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The traders feel that while the workers were scared to come back and the work was being done with limited strength, the overseas buyers were not placing orders believing another spell of lockdown by the government if the situation does not improve. They also claim that even the customer footfall in the market has gone down after the recent surge and moreover, the trend would continue, they would be left with no option but to shut the business.