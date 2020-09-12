STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Recoveries surge to 36,24,196, 60 per cent of total recoveries concentrated in five states

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.66 per cent while the recovery rate has risen to 77.77 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Published: 12th September 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:33 PM

A health worker take a swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a record 81,533 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a day, India's total recoveries on Saturday surged to 36,24,196 of which 60 per cent of the cases are from five states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



Sixty per cent of the total recovered cases are being reported from five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 14,000 and Karnataka has contributed over 12,000 to the new single-day recoveries, it highlighted.

Also, 60 per cent of the total cases are reported from only five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

"These states have also reported the maximum new recoveries in the past 24 hours," the ministry underlined.

"With its focussed strategies and measures, India has been continuously reporting a high number of recoveries. The highest ever single-day recoveries of 81,533 have been registered in 24 hours," the ministry said.

Of the 97,570 new cases added in a span of 24 hours in the country, Maharashtra has contributed to more than 24,000 of the additional cases.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed to over 9,000 infections, it said.

In a span of 24 hours, 1,201 deaths have been registered with 36 per cent of deaths reported on Friday are from Maharashtra with 442 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

Of the total deaths, 69 per cent fatalities are concentrated in five states and union territories of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 46,59,984 with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Comments

