Government's 'well planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss of GDP reduction': Rahul

The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Published: 12th September 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "well planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.

"Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2.12 crore jobs lost 3.15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet.

But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", the former Congress chief said.

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 46 lakh, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

