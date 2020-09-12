STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police officers should resign, sell vegetables instead of acting as TMC cadre: Bengal BJP chief  Dilip Ghosh

Published: 12th September 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticized the state police administration for its "partisan role" against the opposition parties and suggested they should "resign from their jobs and sell vegetables instead".

Launching a scathing attack on the police administration, Ghosh alleged most of the "police personnel don't have the spine" to stand up to the "corrupt" Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state.

"Efficient officers have been sidelined and the incompetent ones have been given prime postings so that they can work as TMC cadre. Even their family members laugh at them," Ghosh said at a 'Cha Chakra' (chat over a cup of tea) program in Belgharia area in North 24 Parganas district.

He said the days of the ruling TMC government in West Bengal "are numbered".

"The corrupt police personnel are shameless. Instead of working as a TMC cadre, they should resign and sell vegetables to lead an honest life," Ghosh, also the Medinipur MP, said.

The TMC came down heavily on Ghosh, saying the state police works in a free and fair manner unlike BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the police force has "let loose a reign of terror in the name of fake encounters".

"Under the TMC rule, the police works in a free and fair manner. Unlike Uttar Pradesh, the police force has not turned into an encounter squad."

"Dilip Ghosh should stop lecturing us on the impartiality of the police force. The people of West Bengal are well aware of the impartiality of central agencies like the CBI and the ED," senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said.

