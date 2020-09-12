STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway Protection Force rescues kidnapped boy from Assam's Dibrugarh railway station

The kidnapper, a resident of Mahadevpur in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, had reportedly run away with the minor boy without the consent of his parents.

Published: 12th September 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:29 PM

Railway Protection Force (File | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a kidnapped nine-year-old boy and apprehended his abductor from Assam's Dibrugarh railway station, an NF Railway spokesman said here on Saturday.

On receiving information about the kidnapping, the RPF conducted a search at Dibrugarh railway station and rescued the boy and apprehended the abductor before they boarded a special train on Friday, said NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda.

The kidnapper, a resident of Mahadevpur in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, had reportedly run away with the minor boy without the consent of his parents who are residents of Dewpani in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, the CPRO said.

Both of them were later handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dibrugarh for further course of action as per law, he added.

In another incident, on receiving information about touting activity, the RPF conducted a joint raid with the local police of Bahadurganj, under Kishanganj district of Bihar.

During the raid, one person was arrested from his shop for unauthorised procuring and supplying of railway e-tickets.

The joint raid and search operation led to seizure of 19 railway e-tickets valued Rs 57,008, one laptop, one mobile handset, Chanda said.

A case has been registered in this connection.

Dibrugarh railway station RPF
