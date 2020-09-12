STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand Congress members led by PCC chief Pritam Singh stage dharna against unemployment

The ruling BJP, however, termed the dharna as 'ridiculous' saying a widespread campaign has been launched by the state government to give jobs to people

Published: 12th September 2020 08:20 PM

PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shouting party workers sat on the dharna

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against "rising unemployment".

Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shouting party workers sat on the dharna with a banner in the background that read 'Give job or step down'.

The ruling BJP, however, termed the dharna as 'ridiculous' saying a widespread campaign has been launched by the state government to give jobs to people in different sectors under the Mukya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana.

"In fact, the Congress is worried about its own joblessness and political future and trying desperately to create an issue out of a non-issue," Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

He also asked the Congress how many jobs it had given to people during its own tenure.

