Will suspend flight for two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it: DGCA

DGCA asked IndiGo to take "appropriate action" after it found alleged violation of safety, social distancing protocols by media persons on board Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had Kangana as passenger.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found an alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, "It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident)."

