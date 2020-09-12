With eye on 2021 polls, Trinamool goes for overhaul in north Bengal 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress has launched an overhaul of its ground-level apparatus in north Bengal, where the party faced BJP’s onslaught in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has inducted several turncoats and offered them positions in the party hierarchy.

In the last two-and-half-months, many BJP activists have switched to the ruling party in north Bengal where the TMC had lost all eight Lok Sabha seats last year.

“In four districts of north Bengal, over 650 political workers joined the TMC recently from different parties and 432 of them belong to BJP’s karyakartas,” said a senior TMC leader.

“In the next year’s election, the BJP will feel the heat over NRC in north Bengal.’’ Citing an example, the leader said BJP’s mandal president Sandip Ekka joined the TMC in Alipurduar district on August 4.

“He is from Kalchini assembly constituency and an influential political leader. His joining will ensure an impact on at least 20,000 voters in our favour,’’ said the leader.

The BJP has rubbished TMC claim.

“People will laugh at the TMC… they are staging the joining drama everyday by portraying their own men as BJP karyakartas,’’ said Sayantan Basu, BJP’s general secretary in Bengal.