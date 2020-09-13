STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

110 days later, Assam oil well fire brought under control

The operation was carried out after experts from Singapore-based M/s Alert and OIL had completed inspection of the well head and studying other safety-related issues.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Baghjan Well no 5, Assam oil well fire

The blowout at Baghjan well number 5 had occurred on May 27 (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Finally, the fire at Baghjan Well No 5 in Assam’s Tinsukia district has been controlled, 110 days since a “blowout” or uncontrolled emission of natural gas occurred at the site.

According to oil exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL), foreign experts, after early setbacks last week, were able to divert part of the gas to two flaring pits and the rest to an EPS (early production system) on Sunday. This caused the fire to die out.

“It was a complex process. The fire was doused by successfully diverting natural gas that was spewing out of the blowout well head. Since there is no fuel, there is no fire now,” an OIL spokesperson said.

He said the next step would be to kill the well. “We are constantly monitoring well head pressures and related parameters. The well-killing operation will be undertaken once the whole system is stabilised,” he added.

The operation was carried out after experts from Singapore-based M/s Alert and OIL had completed inspection of the well head and studying other safety-related issues.

The OIL in a statement said: “The flow of gas was diverted to EPS at around 8.40 am after closing the BOP (blowout preventer) and flaring part of the gas which was diverted to two flare pits”.

The statement said all safety precautions were in place and the well head, BOP stack, choke manifold etc were being continuously sprayed with water for cooling purpose.

The blowout had occurred on May 27 which resulted in non-stop emission of natural gas. Even as the experts were trying to fix it, a massive fire broke out on June 9 that claimed the lives of two firefighters of the OIL. Last week, a 25-year-old electrical engineer died after being electrocuted at the site. Three of the six foreign experts had also sustained minor burn injuries during a failed attempt to cap the well.

The blowout and the fire had ravaged the surrounding areas displacing over 2,000 people who are now living in relief camps. The incident also caused the deaths of aquatic animals including dolphins, fish etc.
 

TAGS
Assam oil well fire Baghjan Well fire Tinsukia oil well fire Oil India Limited
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp