STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel

The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel.

Published: 13th September 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near here, an official said on Sunday.

Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight, a police spokesman said.

The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, he said.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, he said.

The official said they will write a letter to the state tourism department to seek suspension of the hotel's licence.

TAGS
Goa hotel Goa Gambling
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp