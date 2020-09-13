STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car in Meghalaya minister James Sangma's convoy meets with accident, four injured

The minister, brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has reached home safely, an official said in Shillong.

Published: 13th September 2020

By PTI

NGAON/SHILLONG: A car in Meghalaya minister James P K Sangma's convoy met with an accident in Assam on Sunday when he was returning to Shillong from Manipur, resulting in injuries to four of his security guards, police said.

The accident took place near Nonoi in Nagaon district when a car in his convoy hit a stationary truck in front of a petrol depot on National Highway 36 around 4.30 am, police said.

"The injured were immediately taken to a hospital," police said.

Police spokesperson Gabriel Iangrai said in Shillong, "At present both the damaged vehicles have been taken from the accident spot to Nonoi outpost for legal procedures and police officers of the state are coordinating with their Assam counterparts for necessary action."

The power minister had tested positive for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Test at Imphal airport on Saturday, the official said.

"We have collected his samples for RT-PCR test to ascertain his COVID-19 status. He is currently in home isolation," Meghalaya Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

While returning from Delhi, the minister went to Manipur on Saturday to attend a function of his party, the National People's Party, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

